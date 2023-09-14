SA and US aim to put Agoa storm behind them
US consul-general says forum in November is ‘moving forward and building on the strengths of our relationship’
14 September 2023 - 05:00
The coming Agoa forum, intended to map the way forward for US-SA trade relations, presents an opportunity for SA and the US to move on from the diplomatic storm stemming from perceptions that Pretoria sides with Russia in its war on Ukraine, says a top Washington official.
SA-US tension escalated in May after US ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety accused SA of providing arms to Russia in December 2022. ..
