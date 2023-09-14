Postbank board quits in protest amid grants uproar
Resignation letter cites ‘interference, undue pressure', though minister says members were due to be axed over irregular contract
14 September 2023 - 09:34
UPDATED 14 September 2023 - 16:45
Postbank’s entire board has resigned in protest at what they say is “external interference, undue pressure, and influence” from the minister of communications and digital technologies.
In a letter dated September 12 2023 to minister Mondli Gungubele, the nonexecutive directors of Postbank and its board chair say they have no choice but to resign with immediate effect, citing recent events and unfortunate circumstances between the minister and the board...
