National

Every board member of Postbank quits in protest

The board members cite recent events and unfortunate circumstances between the minister and themselves

14 September 2023 - 09:34 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
UPDATED 14 September 2023 - 09:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Postbank logo, September 18 2020. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI
Postbank logo, September 18 2020. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI

The entire board of Postbank has resigned in protest over what they described as “external interference, undue pressure, and influence” from the minister of communications and digital technologies minister.

In a letter dated September 12 2023, addressed to minister Mondli Gungubele, the nonexecutive directors of Postbank and its board chair said they had no choice but to resign with immediate effect, citing recent events and unfortunate circumstances between the minister and the board.

The dramatic resignation comes at a time when Postbank is under sharp criticism from MPs over the mishandling of the welfare grant payment that has left thousands of pensioners stranded without money for a week.

It also punches huge leadership and oversight holes at Postbank, which has mapped out ambitious plans to take on established, privately owned banks in the lucrative market dominated by Standard Bank, FirstRand, Capitec, Nedbank and Absa.

Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele. File picture: SUPPLIED.
Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele. File picture: SUPPLIED.

Gungubele is due to hold a media conference on Thursday over Postbank issues that have left one of the most important electoral constituencies of the ANC out of pocket.

The letter said that the board had been subjected to severe and “recurring bad and negative treatment and hostility” that sought to undermine the very foundation and credibility of Postbank and our individual responsibility.

“There is absolutely no self-respecting board that can perform any meaningful work with the level of external interference, undue pressure and influence that our board has endured over the past couple of months,” the letter read.

“This was particularly painful as we did everything in our power to manage and ameliorate consequent risk to the bank and hardship that would ultimately be suffered by the most vulnerable stakeholders of the bank, especially grant recipients.”

motsoenengt@businesslive.co.za

Social grants is one government system that must not fail

Last week’s glitch in the payment of social grants is troubling
Opinion
2 days ago

Sassa grant payouts hit by Postbank IT malfunction

Postbank blames system migration fault, and says glitch will be fixed by the end of Wednesday
National
1 week ago

Post Office queues grow after government vows grant payment issues are resolved

Older persons' grants were supposed to be paid on Tuesday and disability grants on Wednesday, but hundreds did not receive them
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Another postponement of vote on new public ...
National
2.
Every board member of Postbank quits in protest
National
3.
Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than ...
National
4.
SA and US aim to put Agoa storm behind them
National
5.
Power cuts offset drop in food producer prices, ...
National

Related Articles

Post Office queues grow after government vows grant payment issues are resolved

National

Dlamini Zuma takes a swipe at big five banks and ‘world order’

National

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Too much time and energy spent on things that will never ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.