Every board member of Postbank quits in protest

The entire board of Postbank has resigned in protest over what they described as “external interference, undue pressure, and influence” from the minister of communications and digital technologies minister.
In a letter dated September 12 2023, addressed to minister Mondli Gungubele, the nonexecutive directors of Postbank and its board chair said they had no choice but to resign with immediate effect, citing recent events and unfortunate circumstances between the minister and the board.
The dramatic resignation comes at a time when Postbank is under sharp criticism from MPs over the mishandling of the welfare grant payment that has left thousands of pensioners stranded without money for a week.
It also punches huge leadership and oversight holes at Postbank, which has mapped out ambitious plans to take on established, privately owned banks in the lucrative market dominated by Standard Bank, FirstRand, Capitec, Nedbank and Absa.
Gungubele is due to hold a media conference on Thursday over Postbank issues that have left one of the most important electoral constituencies of the ANC out of pocket.
The letter said that the board had been subjected to severe and “recurring bad and negative treatment and hostility” that sought to undermine the very foundation and credibility of Postbank and our individual responsibility.
“There is absolutely no self-respecting board that can perform any meaningful work with the level of external interference, undue pressure and influence that our board has endured over the past couple of months,” the letter read.
“This was particularly painful as we did everything in our power to manage and ameliorate consequent risk to the bank and hardship that would ultimately be suffered by the most vulnerable stakeholders of the bank, especially grant recipients.”
