Power cuts offset drop in food producer prices, competition body says
Though costs of maize, bread and beef have dropped, retailers are under pressure to recover rising energy expenditure, report reads
13 September 2023 - 15:46
UPDATED 13 September 2023 - 23:00
Producer prices of maize, bread and beef have dropped, but this has not yet translated into a drop in prices at supermarkets, according to the Competition Commission’s Essential Food Pricing Monitoring report.
However, the commission acknowledges the price of maize, wheat and seed oils skyrocketed when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and this increased the cost of animal feed, resulting in higher meat, dairy and egg prices. But maize prices have been dropping off record highs since late last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.