E-hailing drivers lose urgent bid to have impounded cars returned
The vehicles can be returned to the drivers if they pay an impoundment fee of R3,500 and a fine of R1,500 for operating the vehicles illegally
13 September 2023 - 18:19
More than 20 Bolt e-hailing drivers, who use Bajaj Qute compact quadricycles for cheap trips, lost an urgent case to have their vehicles returned, after they were impounded by Johannesburg police.
The Johannesburg high court on Monday ruled that the MEC for transport and officials were “justified in impounding the vehicles”, because the drivers had not applied for proper operating licences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.