Competition body says power cuts have led to inflated food prices
The Competition Commission warns consumers should be just as worried about the potential for opportunistic pricing practices when costs fall as when they rise
13 September 2023 - 15:46
Producer prices of maize, bread and beef have dropped, but this has not yet translated into a drop in prices at supermarkets according to the Competition Commission Essential Food Pricing Monitoring report.
However, the commission admits that load-shedding costs are placing pressure on retailers that are trying to recover their rising energy and diesel expenditure...
