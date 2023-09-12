National

Zuma loses leave to appeal over private prosecution of Ramaphosa

Former president also denied leave to appeal ruling against intended legal action against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan

12 September 2023 - 15:00 Tauriq Moosa
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Former president Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal a setting aside of his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa was dismissed on Tuesday by a full sitting of the Johannesburg high court.

This is the second time in 24 hours that Zuma was rebuffed over private prosecutions he initiated.

In a unanimous ruling, Johannesburg high court judge Lebogang Modiba dismissed Zuma’s leave to appeal with costs.

Zuma alleged Ramaphosa was an accessory to the alleged “leaking” of what Zuma described as confidential medical information. Zuma previously alleged that in 2021, Billy Downer, the prosecutor in the arms deal criminal trial where Zuma is a co-accused, disclosed a doctor’s note to journalist Karyn Maughan in an alleged breach of prosecuting legislation.

He also sought to privately prosecute Downer and Maughan, but a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed the case in July as “an abuse of process”. On Monday the court also dismissed Zuma’s leave to appeal that finding.

Zuma claimed Ramaphosa failed to act when informed of the alleged disclosure and thus had committed a crime. Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa was also dismissed by the Johannesburg high court, also in July.

The presidency welcomed the dismissal of the appeal, saying, “As we have always maintained from the onset, the private prosecution had no basis in law and constituted an abuse of private prosecution provisions.” 

moosat@businesslive.co.za

ConCourt refuses Zuma’s urgent appeal of high court interdict halting Ramaphosa’s private prosecution

Former president charged Ramaphosa with being an ‘accessory after the fact’ in relation to a prosecution against Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
National
1 month ago

Former president Jacob Zuma is a free man

In July the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s medical parole was unlawful
National
1 month ago

EXPLAINER: Remission of sentence and who qualifies

Jacob Zuma will not return to prison after he was granted a remission of sentence on Friday.
National
1 month ago
