Localisation lobby talks tough in parliament
Several industries pleaded for a high priority to be given to localisation in public procurement
12 September 2023 - 16:34
Representatives from different industries lobbied strongly in parliament on Tuesday for priority to be given to localisation in preferential public procurement.
The Apparel and Textile Association of SA (Atasa), the Mining Equipment Manufacturers of SA (Memsa) and steel manufacturer Scaw Metals all made this appeal in their submissions to parliament’s finance committee on the Public Procurement Bill. The committee is holding public hearings on the bill, which will continue on Wednesday...
