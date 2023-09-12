Former deputy DG in justice department loses harassment claim

A former deputy director-general in the justice department has lost her claim for harassment and unfair treatment in the Johannesburg labour court. It dismissed the claim last Friday.
In 2016, Gabriella La Foy became deputy director-general of constitutional development in the justice department. During that time, the department faced many capacity issues.
La Foy, as a branch head, said she needed capacity. However, because her branch was new, she wanted it exempted from certain processes. Her boss, director-general Vusi Madonsela, did not agree. Despite motivating to fill critical roles, a committee approved certain positions, but corporate services did not fill all of them. La Foy believed she was being subjected to harassment and was unsupported.
La Foy claimed this impeded her ability to perform her duties. She was also subjected to various grievance complaints and was transferred to another branch while these were investigated.
She viewed this “precautionary transfer” as a demotion and further harassment, as she had to report to a junior employee. Aggrieved, she took her dispute to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and then to the labour court.
In April, in the Johannesburg labour court, La Foy told judge Graham Moshoana about other issues she faced when she joined the department. These included not being paid for transfer fees from eThekwini and she had no PA or office manager. She claimed her superiors did nothing to address the capacity issues, which intensified conflict with deputy justice minister John Jeffery.
She said after her precautionary transfer, she was without duties. Her leave applications were not approved and she faced disciplinary threats. She said she was not allowed to be part of various international trips. The relationship with her superiors continued to be strained until she required medical attention and was given counselling.
During cross-examination, La Foy conceded that capacitation issues affected every branch and were not aimed at her. She also noted that she was not automatically entitled to international travel.
Madonsela testified on various decisions that aggrieved La Foy, noting it had to do with work constraints. Jeffrey, in his testimony, said he stopped trusting La Foy over the years as he was not receiving accurate information from her.
The court’s findings
Moshoana found no basis to support La Foy’s claims.
While she may have been “offended, unhappy or saddened by the actions of the department officials”, that did not mean she was “harassed within the meaning of unfair discrimination”. When claiming harassment, employees “must clearly set out in evidence” why patterns of mistreatment amount to unfair discrimination. She did not do this, said Moshoana.
In reality, she was complaining of the “unpleasant consequences” of “management functions”.
“The acts complained of are neither oppressive nor unreasonable. No element of unfairness has been demonstrated in this trial,” said Moshoana.
He found the explanations of Madonsela and Jeffrey explanations were true and justified.
Moshoana noted that refusal to grant leave does not in itself amount to discrimination. He found all her other claims, such as being the subject of a witch-hunt, were unfounded and done “in order to create smoke and mirrors”.
He therefore dismissed her claim with no order as to costs.
“A key takeaway from this case,” said Chloë Loubser, an employment attorney at Bowmans, “is that there is a distinction between harassment (as a form of unfair discrimination), on the one hand, and the exercise of managerial functions on the other”.
She noted that when making the distinction, people must consider “the impact of the conduct on the employee and whether it impairs dignity. The court found that the complaints raised by the employee did not impair her dignity as a person. The fact that she lacked administrative support and resources may have been a source of irritation, but this did not impact her dignity as a person.”
Loubser also noted the importance of time periods for employees. “An unfair discrimination claim must be brought within six months of the act or omission that allegedly constitutes unfair discrimination.”
