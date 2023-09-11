NGO calls for Unesco’s intervention over water pollution at world heritage site
The pollution, which is threatening the ecosystem and local tourism and has become a health hazard, has existed for years
11 September 2023 - 15:23
An NGO seeking solutions to sewage pollution of streams and rivers has lodged a complaint with Unesco over raw sewage emanating from a malfunctioning waste water treatment plant and flowing through the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.
In a letter to Unesco’s director of the office of international standards and legal affairs, , Mariette Liefferink, CEO of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, called on the international body to intervene in the ongoing sewage pollution of the environmentally sensitive area...
