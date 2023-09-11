Busisiwe Mkhwebane the first public protector to be shown the door
An overwhelming majority of MPs voted for her removal on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence
11 September 2023 - 17:23
UPDATED 11 September 2023 - 18:48
For the first time in SA’s democratic history, the head of a chapter 9 institution has been removed from office.
The National Assembly voted in favour of the removal of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence at a special sitting in the Cape Town city hall on Monday. A two-thirds majority was required...
