BREAKING NEWS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed from office by National Assembly
An overwhelming majority of MPs voted Monday that she should be removed
11 September 2023 - 17:23
For the first time in SA’s democratic history, the head of a Chapter Nine institution has been removed from office.
The National Assembly voted overwhelming in favour of the removal of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence, at a special sitting in the Cape Town City Hall on Monday. A two thirds majority was required to remove her...
