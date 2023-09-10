Global lenders line up to finance Eskom grid expansion
Many players said at the Africa Climate Summit they are ready to finance projects, says electricity minister Ramokgopa
10 September 2023 - 16:25
SA has been approached by several international finance institutions offering multibillion-rand loans to fund the upgrade and expansion of the Eskom-owned national transmission grid, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday.
Eskom needs to invest at least R210bn (about $11bn) to expand the transmission grid by 2030 to create capacity to connect new renewable energy projects. A shortage of available grid capacity in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape is already undermining Eskom’s ability to bring on board new generation capacity from renewable energy sources...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.