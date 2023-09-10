ANC heads to the Constitutional Court over cadre deployment
DA criticises ruling party’s waste of resources as ‘frivolous’
10 September 2023 - 17:22
The DA has dismissed as “frivolous” the ANC’s decision to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against a lower-court ruling on its controversial cadre deployment policy, which is said to be one of the foundations of corruption and inefficiency in the government and state-owned enterprises.
This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal last week dismissed ANC attempts to appeal against two rulings by the high court in Johannesburg forcing the ANC to hand over records of its cadre deployment committee since January 1 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became chair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.