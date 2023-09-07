National

WATCH: Too late for energy bounce-back scheme as stage 6 returns?

Business Day TV speaks to Willie Cronje, professor in the electrical and information engineering school at Wits University

07 September 2023 - 16:58
Eskom has announced stage 6 power cuts. Picture: 123RF/teksomolika
Eskom has announced stage 6 power cuts. Picture: 123RF/teksomolika

In August, the energy bounce-back loan guarantee scheme was launched to help ease the impact of load-shedding, but SA is still in the throes of stage 6 rolling blackouts. So just how effective can we expect this scheme to be? Business Day TV spoke to Willie Cronje, professor in the electrical and information engineering school at Wits University for his take.

