SA’s ‘Crocodile Dundee’ moment in doubt after call to review R33m Trevor Noah advert

SA Tourism has allegedly earmarked R33m for a five-minute video advert, portfolio committee on tourism chair Tandi Mahambehlala says

07 September 2023 - 13:57 Hajra Omarjee

Parliament has asked tourism minister Patrica de Lille to review a proposed payment for a promotional video featuring comedian Trevor Noah. 

SA Tourism (SAT) has earmarked R33m for a five-minute promotional video advertisement, a statement from the chair if the portfolio committee on tourism, Tandi Mahambehlala says. ..

