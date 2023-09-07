SA’s ‘Crocodile Dundee’ moment in doubt after call to review R33m Trevor Noah advert
SA Tourism has allegedly earmarked R33m for a five-minute video advert, portfolio committee on tourism chair Tandi Mahambehlala says
07 September 2023 - 13:57
Parliament has asked tourism minister Patrica de Lille to review a proposed payment for a promotional video featuring comedian Trevor Noah.
SA Tourism (SAT) has earmarked R33m for a five-minute promotional video advertisement, a statement from the chair if the portfolio committee on tourism, Tandi Mahambehlala says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.