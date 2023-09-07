SA retail titan Ackerman dies at 92

SA retail legend Raymond Ackerman has died at the age of 92, Pick n Pay confirmed on Thursday.
Ackerman came from a retailing family. His father founded Ackermans after World War 1.
He and his wife Wendy founded Pick n Pay in 1967 after buying four stores in Cape Town. The group has grown to more than 2,000 stores across SA and seven other African countries.
“From the outset, he lived by the core values that the customer is queen, that we must treat others as we would wish to be treated, and that doing good is good business,” the company said, adding that he was also a committed philanthropist.
Ackerman would stop and ask customers walking home with shopping bags from rival stores why they had not shopped at Pick n Pay, the company said. He also fought the government through 26 rounds in court about the petrol price, but lost every time.
The group said: “People quickly learnt that they could always rely on Ackerman and Pick n Pay to be on the customer’s side, for example, in his celebrated battles against price regulations, which forced people to pay more than they should for their groceries.”
In 1986, Pick n Pay also mounted a successful court challenge against the government’s prohibition of a petrol coupon scheme, which gave customers grocery discount coupons with petrol purchases.
In the 1960s, he was determined to promote all employees to managerial positions, in defiance of apartheid laws which forbade it.
“Raymond Ackerman was a man of the people; never too busy or too proud to make time for others,” Pick n Pay said. “He remained humble throughout his life, and passionate about building a more just future for SA. He was an enduring optimist about SA’s future, and his passing leaves a great void for us all.”
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Raymond Ackerman was a 'truly great Capetonian’ who leaves a ‘huge legacy’.
Hill-Lewis offered his sincere condolences to the Ackerman family and to Pick n Pay.
“Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of handing a gift from the City archives to Mr and Mrs Ackerman — a photo of them at one of their early store openings in Cape Town," said Hill-Lewis. “I inscribed the photo ‘With grateful thanks for all you have done for Cape Town and her people.’ A sentiment I repeat today.”
He is survived by his wife, Wendy, his children — Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne and Jonathan — his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
SA retail titan Ackerman dies at 92
The Pick n Pay founder defied apartheid laws and challenged the government in court, all while making his supermarket chain a household name
With TimesLIVE
