Mashatile justifies roll-call vote on Mkhwebane
Party deputy president says ANC MPs are not free to vote as they like
07 September 2023 - 20:35
The ANC has a position on the removal of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and any of its MPs who vote against it will be undermining the party, deputy president Paul Mashatile told journalists on Thursday evening.
Individual MPs will be called to openly express their vote in a roll call on the removal of Mkhwebane in a session of the National Assembly in the Cape Town city hall on Monday...
