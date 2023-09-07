Former attorney facing criminal charges loses court bid
Cape Town high court alludes to the use of a so-called Stalingrad defence
07 September 2023 - 17:20
A former attorney’s challenge against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that delayed his criminal trial was slammed by the Cape Town high court which alluded to the use of a so-called Stalingrad defence as his case was “bereft of any allegations” and would “unnecessarily delay” his criminal trial, which has been stalled for three years.
The criminal case against the former attorney can now continue in the commercial crimes court in Cape Town. ..
