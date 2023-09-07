BREAKING NEWS: IPP withdraws case to stop Eskom’s new grid-queuing rules
G7 Renewable Energies has withdrawn its high court review application against interim grid capacity allocation rules
07 September 2023 - 13:25
Independent power producer G7 Renewable Energies announced on Thursday it has withdrawn its high court review application against Eskom’s interim grid capacity allocation rules.
“Subsequent to further meaningful industry engagements, the parties have agreed to an amicable resolution of the dispute,” G7 said...
