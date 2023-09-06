National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bridging the tech age gap

Business Day TV looks into the benefits of a tech-savvy population

06 September 2023 - 20:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Business Day TV pays tribute to the C-suite executives of some SA homes, the gogos. We look into the benefits of bridging the technological gap between SA’s youth and grandmothers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Bridging the tech age gap
National
2.
OBITUARY: Jim Jones: an erudite and dedicated ...
National
3.
Minister fights to protect social grants against ...
National
4.
Fuel retailers eager for pricing review
National
5.
Prospects look bleak for committee to finalise ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.