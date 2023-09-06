National

US must recall Reuben Brigety after Lady R probe disputes claims, SACP says

The SACP says Brigety’s baseless accusations had a damaging effect on SA’s currency, economy and standing in the world

06 September 2023 - 11:56 Sisanda Mbolekwa
US ambassador Reuben Brigety. File picture: FACEBOOK
The SACP has reiterated its call for US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s dismissal after his damning allegations that SA supplied Russia with weapons.

The party renewed its call for his axing after an investigation sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by a panel of independent legal experts found that no weapons were loaded onto the Russian vessel, Lady R, while it was in Simon's Town.

The SACP said Brigety’s baseless and spurious accusations had had a damaging effect on the country’s currency, economy and standing in the world.

The party criticised the US ambassador for failing to present evidence to back his claims. It said the independent investigation proved the ambassador’s claims were wrong.

Brigety’s allegations were made within the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US support for Ukraine, and SA’s preparations for the African peace mission seeking an end to the war by peaceful diplomatic means, the party said.

“The US does not have the right to dictate to other countries on their national and foreign policies and, as the people of SA, we retain our right to resist such imperialist aggression.

“In defence of our democratic national sovereignty, the SACP reiterates its call that SA must expel Dr Brigety as a matter of urgency. The SACP supports our government’s peaceful and non-aggressive approach to seek an end to the war.”

