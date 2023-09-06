US ambassador Reuben Brigety. File picture: FACEBOOK
The SACP has reiterated its call for US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s dismissal after his damning allegations that SA supplied Russia with weapons.
The party renewed its call for his axing after an investigation sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by a panel of independent legal experts found that no weapons were loaded onto the Russian vessel, Lady R, while it was in Simon's Town.
The SACP said Brigety’s baseless and spurious accusations had had a damaging effect on the country’s currency, economy and standing in the world.
The party criticised the US ambassador for failing to present evidence to back his claims. It said the independent investigation proved the ambassador’s claims were wrong.
Brigety’s allegations were made within the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US support for Ukraine, and SA’s preparations for the African peace mission seeking an end to the war by peaceful diplomatic means, the party said.
“The US does not have the right to dictate to other countries on their national and foreign policies and, as the people of SA, we retain our right to resist such imperialist aggression.
“In defence of our democratic national sovereignty, the SACP reiterates its call that SA must expel Dr Brigety as a matter of urgency. The SACP supports our government’s peaceful and non-aggressive approach to seek an end to the war.”
US must recall Reuben Brigety after Lady R probe disputes claims, SACP says
The SACP says Brigety’s baseless accusations had a damaging effect on SA’s currency, economy and standing in the world
The SACP has reiterated its call for US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s dismissal after his damning allegations that SA supplied Russia with weapons.
The party renewed its call for his axing after an investigation sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by a panel of independent legal experts found that no weapons were loaded onto the Russian vessel, Lady R, while it was in Simon's Town.
The SACP said Brigety’s baseless and spurious accusations had had a damaging effect on the country’s currency, economy and standing in the world.
The party criticised the US ambassador for failing to present evidence to back his claims. It said the independent investigation proved the ambassador’s claims were wrong.
Brigety’s allegations were made within the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US support for Ukraine, and SA’s preparations for the African peace mission seeking an end to the war by peaceful diplomatic means, the party said.
“The US does not have the right to dictate to other countries on their national and foreign policies and, as the people of SA, we retain our right to resist such imperialist aggression.
“In defence of our democratic national sovereignty, the SACP reiterates its call that SA must expel Dr Brigety as a matter of urgency. The SACP supports our government’s peaceful and non-aggressive approach to seek an end to the war.”
TimesLIVE
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
Executive report on Lady R docking in Simon’s Town provides more detail
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the US ambassador must quit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up
READ IN FULL: Brics focused on global reforms; no evidence of Lady R weapons
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.