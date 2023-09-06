Transnet may dispose of assets to fund maintenance backlog
The disposal of assets may form part of the board’s turnaround plan, says chair Andile Sangqu
06 September 2023 - 16:51
State logistics company Transnet may well dispose of some of its assets to raise the R50bn required to finance its rail infrastructure maintenance, board chair Andile Sangqu has said.
In its integrated report for the year ended March 31, Transnet said it planned to spend R84.9bn in the next five years on infrastructure in Transnet Freight Rail (TRF), which is the entity’s largest operating division. ..
