OBITUARY: Jim Jones: an erudite and dedicated maverick

Jim Jones, former editor of Business Day from 1990 until 2001 who died on Sunday aged 81, was a larger-than-life figure. He had a remarkable range of historical and contemporary knowledge thanks to his voracious reading, observing of the world around him and persuading people to tell him things many came to regret he had been told.
Jim was not a journalist by training. He was a qualified mining engineer and arrived from his UK childhood to work for, as I recall, then mining major JCI in the 1960s. But during the 1970s he became known as SA’s top mining journalist. He spent time at the Financial Mail (FM), and many years freelancing for the Financial Times (FT) and other top UK publishers.
When Jim’s former FM editor, Steven Mulholland, became the then Times Media Ltd (TML) CEO, he ensured Jim was brought back to the FM. And soon thereafter, when the opening arose, Mulholland appointed Jim as Business Day editor.
Jim was not an orthodox business journalist of that era. He had had a permanent relationship with his wife Frances. Talk had it that the more orthodox Mulholland set a condition: “Business Day editors do not ‘live with’ their partners. They get married.” Jim and Frances remained married since.
The period of Jim’s editorship, which began months after the unbanning of the ANC and other organisations and the release of political prisoners, coincided with SA’s political transition. His leadership in that regard was critical, supportive and visionary. He was clear about what the newspaper needed to do to play a part in the transition. Not unlike many others in the business establishment, he said: “We need to help the ANC learn about business.”
But Jim added another requirement not common in those circles: “And we need to help business learn about how to operate in a nonracial democracy and how to relate to the ANC.” It became one of his slogans, and that was the balance the Business Day strived for through those Jim Jones years.
It wasn’t uncontroversial. And it flared up in the early 1990s when Jim authorised us to offer then SACP general secretary Joe Slovo a column. The column’s title, “Red Alert”, which Slovo loved, was Jim’s idea — a good indication of his sense of humour.
However, the first day the column appeared, Jim received a call from a senior executive at 44 Main Street, Anglo American’s head office. There was normally no editorial interference from the then owners of TML. However, the now deceased executive raged: “How can you allow this?” Then, slightly backtracking but still angry, he asked: “What are you going to do to balance this?” Responded Jim, politely but bitingly: “The rest of the paper is the balance, sir.”
Jim’s old FT links led him to work hard, while also editor, in the TML corporate sphere for the 50:50 joint ownership venture of Business Day and the Financial Mail, between TML and Pearson, the then owner of the FT that lasted from 1997 to 2013.
A former Business Day editor who worked with Jim at the time, Tim Cohen, captures Jim’s easy-going nature and sharp judgment of the political and business world: “He guided BD through its most hectic period during the transition, amazingly with consistent good humour. And he didn’t like Brett Kebble — always a good sign in an editor!”
Business Day’s immediate past editor, Lukanyo Mnyanda, recalls: “He gave me my first job. When he told me how much I would get paid, I asked if I’d have to pay tax on that. He looked at me and said ‘we all pay tax!’. Arriving in the big city for the first time, meeting this big-name editor, wearing his trademark black suit and bow tie, should have been intimidating. But he was so disarming I felt I could make that cheeky comment.”
Jim’s immediate successor, Peter Bruce, recognises Jim’s support through the transition between the two of them: “Such a delightful, mischievous guy. He had a view on, and tips on, everyone in the then extremely large newsroom when I became editor. Mostly he turned out to be spot on! I also remember him telling me that everyone wanted pay rises all the time.”
Jim’s mischievous nature, combined with his values, are well illustrated in this story. He was a most enthusiastic member of the Rand Club. In the early 1990s there was an almighty battle among members over whether to open the institution’s membership to women. Jim was a leader of the campaign to open membership. A vote eventually led to a narrow victory for opening.
The Rand Club had strict rules about confidentiality matters. A breach could mean expulsion. However, somehow the entire story was leaked to a junior reporter at Business Day and it appeared on the front page the next day, attributed to an anonymous source. Jim, when accosted by a committee on the matter, denied any knowledge of the source, and said he had been obliged to follow journalism’s high principles in allowing the scoop to appear in print.
He also devised high-quality April Fool’s Day articles. On one occasion he caused a crash in the SA Breweries share price with a report that, due to a shortage in carbon dioxide, it was going to become necessary to produce beer without bubbles.
One of Jim’s present-day closest friends, Pat Sidley, who also worked at Business Day during Jim’s time, knows about the gruff persona he sometimes put on: “He was extremely kind and helpful, between bouts of being curmudgeonly! I’m going to miss him like all hell”.
She describes his reading appetite: “Everything from Ancient Greece, the Incas among his mountains of literature. And when Thomas Piketty wrote that heavy volume, Capital in the 21st Century, Jim read it in French, I suspect just to prove he could!”
Though a mining person, Jim was able to move easily in different political environments. While I had known him as the leading mining journalist, I first met him socially in 1977. At the time I shared a Yeoville house with Jeanette Curtis and a couple of other ex-student activist types. Jeanette, who was banned, was planning, without the knowledge of the rest of us, to leave the country for exile, among other things to enable her to marry her also banned partner Marius Schoon.
Jim’s first wife, Sue de Villiers, was a good friend of Jeanette. Jim and Sue had conspired with Jeanette to invite the rest of our household for dinner, so that Jeanette could pack and leave with Marius for the Botswana border without our security being endangered by that knowledge. That Jeanette was, seven years later, killed with her young daughter Katryn by a parcel bomb sent by security police spy Craig Williamson became an unbreakable tie between Jim and I.
Jim continued working until recently, writing a mining column for clients of R&A Strategic Communications, where I happen to work too. So the collegial relationship was able to continue. He has for several years been living much of the year in a village in France.
It was under Jim’s editorship that Business Day’s circulation reached its peak of just over 44,000 copies
He leaves Frances, their daughter Jessie, and daughters Polly and Louisa from his first marriage.
• Alan Fine was at Business Day, including part of the time as deputy editor, throughout Jim Jones’s tenure as editor.
OBITUARY: Jim Jones: an erudite and dedicated maverick
Jim Jones, former editor of Business Day from 1990 until 2001 who died on Sunday aged 81, was a larger-than-life figure. He had a remarkable range of historical and contemporary knowledge thanks to his voracious reading, observing of the world around him and persuading people to tell him things many came to regret he had been told.
Jim was not a journalist by training. He was a qualified mining engineer and arrived from his UK childhood to work for, as I recall, then mining major JCI in the 1960s. But during the 1970s he became known as SA’s top mining journalist. He spent time at the Financial Mail (FM), and many years freelancing for the Financial Times (FT) and other top UK publishers.
When Jim’s former FM editor, Steven Mulholland, became the then Times Media Ltd (TML) CEO, he ensured Jim was brought back to the FM. And soon thereafter, when the opening arose, Mulholland appointed Jim as Business Day editor.
Jim was not an orthodox business journalist of that era. He had had a permanent relationship with his wife Frances. Talk had it that the more orthodox Mulholland set a condition: “Business Day editors do not ‘live with’ their partners. They get married.” Jim and Frances remained married since.
The period of Jim’s editorship, which began months after the unbanning of the ANC and other organisations and the release of political prisoners, coincided with SA’s political transition. His leadership in that regard was critical, supportive and visionary. He was clear about what the newspaper needed to do to play a part in the transition. Not unlike many others in the business establishment, he said: “We need to help the ANC learn about business.”
But Jim added another requirement not common in those circles: “And we need to help business learn about how to operate in a nonracial democracy and how to relate to the ANC.” It became one of his slogans, and that was the balance the Business Day strived for through those Jim Jones years.
It wasn’t uncontroversial. And it flared up in the early 1990s when Jim authorised us to offer then SACP general secretary Joe Slovo a column. The column’s title, “Red Alert”, which Slovo loved, was Jim’s idea — a good indication of his sense of humour.
However, the first day the column appeared, Jim received a call from a senior executive at 44 Main Street, Anglo American’s head office. There was normally no editorial interference from the then owners of TML. However, the now deceased executive raged: “How can you allow this?” Then, slightly backtracking but still angry, he asked: “What are you going to do to balance this?” Responded Jim, politely but bitingly: “The rest of the paper is the balance, sir.”
Jim’s old FT links led him to work hard, while also editor, in the TML corporate sphere for the 50:50 joint ownership venture of Business Day and the Financial Mail, between TML and Pearson, the then owner of the FT that lasted from 1997 to 2013.
A former Business Day editor who worked with Jim at the time, Tim Cohen, captures Jim’s easy-going nature and sharp judgment of the political and business world: “He guided BD through its most hectic period during the transition, amazingly with consistent good humour. And he didn’t like Brett Kebble — always a good sign in an editor!”
Business Day’s immediate past editor, Lukanyo Mnyanda, recalls: “He gave me my first job. When he told me how much I would get paid, I asked if I’d have to pay tax on that. He looked at me and said ‘we all pay tax!’. Arriving in the big city for the first time, meeting this big-name editor, wearing his trademark black suit and bow tie, should have been intimidating. But he was so disarming I felt I could make that cheeky comment.”
Jim’s immediate successor, Peter Bruce, recognises Jim’s support through the transition between the two of them: “Such a delightful, mischievous guy. He had a view on, and tips on, everyone in the then extremely large newsroom when I became editor. Mostly he turned out to be spot on! I also remember him telling me that everyone wanted pay rises all the time.”
Jim’s mischievous nature, combined with his values, are well illustrated in this story. He was a most enthusiastic member of the Rand Club. In the early 1990s there was an almighty battle among members over whether to open the institution’s membership to women. Jim was a leader of the campaign to open membership. A vote eventually led to a narrow victory for opening.
The Rand Club had strict rules about confidentiality matters. A breach could mean expulsion. However, somehow the entire story was leaked to a junior reporter at Business Day and it appeared on the front page the next day, attributed to an anonymous source. Jim, when accosted by a committee on the matter, denied any knowledge of the source, and said he had been obliged to follow journalism’s high principles in allowing the scoop to appear in print.
He also devised high-quality April Fool’s Day articles. On one occasion he caused a crash in the SA Breweries share price with a report that, due to a shortage in carbon dioxide, it was going to become necessary to produce beer without bubbles.
One of Jim’s present-day closest friends, Pat Sidley, who also worked at Business Day during Jim’s time, knows about the gruff persona he sometimes put on: “He was extremely kind and helpful, between bouts of being curmudgeonly! I’m going to miss him like all hell”.
She describes his reading appetite: “Everything from Ancient Greece, the Incas among his mountains of literature. And when Thomas Piketty wrote that heavy volume, Capital in the 21st Century, Jim read it in French, I suspect just to prove he could!”
Though a mining person, Jim was able to move easily in different political environments. While I had known him as the leading mining journalist, I first met him socially in 1977. At the time I shared a Yeoville house with Jeanette Curtis and a couple of other ex-student activist types. Jeanette, who was banned, was planning, without the knowledge of the rest of us, to leave the country for exile, among other things to enable her to marry her also banned partner Marius Schoon.
Jim’s first wife, Sue de Villiers, was a good friend of Jeanette. Jim and Sue had conspired with Jeanette to invite the rest of our household for dinner, so that Jeanette could pack and leave with Marius for the Botswana border without our security being endangered by that knowledge. That Jeanette was, seven years later, killed with her young daughter Katryn by a parcel bomb sent by security police spy Craig Williamson became an unbreakable tie between Jim and I.
Jim continued working until recently, writing a mining column for clients of R&A Strategic Communications, where I happen to work too. So the collegial relationship was able to continue. He has for several years been living much of the year in a village in France.
It was under Jim’s editorship that Business Day’s circulation reached its peak of just over 44,000 copies
He leaves Frances, their daughter Jessie, and daughters Polly and Louisa from his first marriage.
• Alan Fine was at Business Day, including part of the time as deputy editor, throughout Jim Jones’s tenure as editor.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
OBITUARY | Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual giant and a vulnerable human ...
OBITUARY | Adriaan Vlok: Apartheid-era police minister who washed others’ feet ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.