Hawks identify 16 of 19 people killed in police shoot-out in Limpopo

Nineteen suspects were killed when the Hawks raided a luxury home in Makhado.
The Hawks have identified 16 of the 19 people killed in the recent Limpopo cash-in-transit gang shoot-out.
The Hawks raided a luxury home in Makhado on Friday to stop a suspected armed cash-in-transit gang planning to commit a robbery. As the suspects were about to leave the house to execute their mission, they began shooting at the Hawks members.
The Hawks returned fire and for 90 minutes a shoot-out ensued, killing 18 gang members. The 19th body was discovered on Saturday when the Hawks combed the scene.
So far 15 of the 19 have been identified. Five of the identified dead are Zimbabwean nationals and the rest came from Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, said Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke.
The Zimbabwean nationals were identified as Khulekani Sibanda, Frank Moyo, Alexander Myambi, Malvin Simbarashe Machingautu and, Juliet Mugabe.
The deceased suspects from Gauteng are Mandakayise Ngcobo, Nicholus Siyabonga Mkhunya, Magangane Mandlenkosi, David Lehlohonolo Tshuto, Dipholo Ramaisa and Christopher Thabo Thipe.
Those from Limpopo are Collins Disego Moagi, Moses Mokwi Ntshetseng, Japhta Hope Makhuvhu and Whitney Tshilidzi Maluleke.
Lt-Col Maluleke said the 16th suspect was Bernard Lazarus Ndlovi from Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
“The process of identifying the deceased will continue on Wednesday,” he said.
After the raid, 11 firearms, ammunition, magazines, explosives, detonators, boosters, lead cords and raw explosives were found. Five vehicles were also found, three of which were reported stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
While police attempting to arrest those suspects, another police unit went to a safe house in Thohoyandou, where five suspects were arrested.
“The suspects are believed to be part of those who were killed in Makhado. One suspected stolen vehicle and another vehicle with ambulance branding were found at the address in Thohoyandou and they were also seized.”
Ramabele Peta, Vusmuzi Ramabekae, Sillo Mposi, Asanda Maqhawu and Charity Makhwedzana appeared before the Vuwani magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The five are facing charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit crime, theft and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
The case was postponed to October 3 for further investigation.
Maluleke said the kingpin behind the syndicate was unknown but Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said on Monday it is possible he was one of the deceased.
The 19th body was discovered on Saturday when the Hawks examined the scene
