SA is holding up Transnet-China deal, says Pravin Gordhan
The SA authorities are holding up completion of the deal that will see state logistics company Transnet solve its long-standing dispute with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) over the delivery of spare parts and components for the entity’s locomotives.
“It is the SA side that is holding up the process that will help us get the spare parts required and get the technicians into the country,” said public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who visited China earlier with Transnet executives to try end the deadlock. He added that CRRC still had to deliver 99 locomotives to Transnet between this year and 2024...
