Mother granted leave to appeal to SCA after medical negligence claim dismissed
The negligence claim was brought against Eastern Cape medical officials for a child with cerebral palsy
04 September 2023 - 13:39
The mother of a child with cerebral palsy was successfully granted leave to appeal a judgment dismissing her medical negligence claim against Eastern Cape medical officials.
The same high court judge that dismissed the mother’s claim said that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) would possibly rule in her favour...
