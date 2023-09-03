National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to address the nation on the Lady R report

The president's address at 8pm on Sunday, according to the presidency, will also include outcomes of the Brics summit

03 September 2023 - 17:36 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night on the report by a panel into the docking of Russian vessel Lady R in Simon's Town that sparked an outcry.

His address will take place at 8pm, according to the presidency.

The president is also expected to give an update on the outcomes of the recent Brics summit hosted by SA.

Lady R’s arrival and the subsequent accusation by US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety that SA was supplying arms to Russia sent the rand tumbling. Ramaphosa established an independent panel to investigate the Lady R debacle, it concluded its investigations on July 18, and its report was sent to the president.

Parts of that report were leaked to the media that suggested the Russian vessel under sanctions did not pick up arms or ammunition from SA. But the government’s silence on the matter since then has intensified speculation.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the nation last week Thursday, but cancelled it after a fire that broke at a building in Marshalltown in Johannesburg killed more than 70 people.

