Three-week deadline for Transnet board to produce turnaround plan to Gordhan
The public enterprises minister has instructed the board to produce plan to restructure the loss-making entity
01 September 2023 - 15:10
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has given the board of loss-making state-owned logistics company Transnet three weeks from Friday to produce a turnaround plan as the entity battles operational inefficiencies that have wiped R5.7bn off its bottom line.
The plan, Gordhan says, should include a report on how the board plans to restructure the entity for it to effectively deliver on its mandate, launch an initiative aimed at curbing superfluous expenses to boost financial sustainability, and detail how the board plans to curb instances of corrupt activity within the entity. ..
