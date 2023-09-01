National

18 suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Makhado

Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist

01 September 2023 - 17:35 Staff Writer
Unconfirmed reports have revealed that the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist.
Unconfirmed reports have revealed that the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist. 
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eighteen suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Makhado, Limpopo, on Friday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili were on Friday en route to the crime scene, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Peaceful protesters win lawsuit against police for unlawful arrest and detention

The judge concluded the protesters had clearly demonstrated the police had detained them without cause
National
1 day ago

No more bribes: Cape Town traffic police get bodycams

The first-of-its-kind rollout in SA includes in-vehicle dashcams to help ensure more convictions.
Life
1 day ago
