18 suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Makhado

Eighteen suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Makhado, Limpopo, on Friday.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili were on Friday en route to the crime scene, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspects were linked to a cash-in-transit heist.
This is a developing story.
