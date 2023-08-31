Peaceful protesters win lawsuit against police for unlawful arrest and detention
The judge concluded the protesters had clearly demonstrated the police had detained them without cause
31 August 2023 - 16:19
After peacefully protesting outside a police station, 11 protesters were arrested and detained for three days “without probable cause or provocation”. After their release, they sought R11m in damages from the police, including police minister Bheki Cele, for this “egregious infringement” on their rights.
The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday found in favour of the protesters, but lowered the total to R330,000 with interest, after the state did not file any papers opposing the protesters’ claim...
