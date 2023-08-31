More than 70 dead in Joburg CBD building fire

A fire broke out in a building in Joburg’s CBD. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA
Scores of people have been confirmed dead so far after a fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg’s city centre early on Thursday.
By mid-morning, the death toll had risen to 73, with 52 people injured, according to City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in the Osindiso building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets, at about 1.30am on Thursday morning.
“It’s a five-storey building, which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.
Among the fatalities, he said, was “a young child who might be between one and two years old.”
Of the injured, some suffered smoke inhalation with others sustaining minor injuries.
He confirmed that the fire had been contained and that they were busy with damping down and search-and-recovery operations.
“At this stage the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families.”
A resident described to Newzroom Afrika the chaos that ensued just after midnight, when the fire broke out.
He said he was woken by a woman's screams as she alerted his next-door neighbour of the blaze. “I just heard people screaming ‘we are dying’, but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
He recalled the copious amount of smoke and flames engulfing every exit of the building. He said he was able to take only his ID book and cellphone but, like everyone else, lost everything else.
Gift of the Givers team members are assembling assistance for the firefighters who have worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. This includes rehydration and energy-enriched foods. Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he would also liaise with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been sourced.
This is the third of the city’s older buildings to catch alight recently. In June, two young children died in a fire in Hillbrow while earlier in August, the top floor of a building in nearby Yeoville was gutted in a blaze. In July, the city centre was also hit by an underground gas blast in Lilian Ngoyi, formerly Bree Street.
More than 70 dead in Joburg CBD building fire
The five-storey building in Marshalltown caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning
Scores of people have been confirmed dead so far after a fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg’s city centre early on Thursday.
By mid-morning, the death toll had risen to 73, with 52 people injured, according to City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in the Osindiso building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets, at about 1.30am on Thursday morning.
“It’s a five-storey building, which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.
Among the fatalities, he said, was “a young child who might be between one and two years old.”
Of the injured, some suffered smoke inhalation with others sustaining minor injuries.
He confirmed that the fire had been contained and that they were busy with damping down and search-and-recovery operations.
“At this stage the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families.”
A resident described to Newzroom Afrika the chaos that ensued just after midnight, when the fire broke out.
He said he was woken by a woman's screams as she alerted his next-door neighbour of the blaze. “I just heard people screaming ‘we are dying’, but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
He recalled the copious amount of smoke and flames engulfing every exit of the building. He said he was able to take only his ID book and cellphone but, like everyone else, lost everything else.
Gift of the Givers team members are assembling assistance for the firefighters who have worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. This includes rehydration and energy-enriched foods. Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he would also liaise with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been sourced.
This is the third of the city’s older buildings to catch alight recently. In June, two young children died in a fire in Hillbrow while earlier in August, the top floor of a building in nearby Yeoville was gutted in a blaze. In July, the city centre was also hit by an underground gas blast in Lilian Ngoyi, formerly Bree Street.
TimesLIVE
City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast
Deadly blast shreds Joburg CBD; roads closed
Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Joburg blast leaves business owners reeling
City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast
Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.