Joburg inner city inferno kills 77

31 August 2023 - 08:04 Luyolo Mkentane and Denise Mhlanga
UPDATED 31 August 2023 - 21:40
Wayisoni Mapepa, a fire survivor, is escorted out of the Marshalltown building in Johannesburg, August 31 2023. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The tragic death of more than 70 people in a fire that gutted a dilapidated building in the Joburg CBD on Thursday has brought into sharp focus the systemic collapse of infrastructure and the municipality’s inability to deal with a 20-year problem of hijacked buildings.

It has also brought to the fore fears held by legitimate property owners that they are being overrun by slumlords who preside over decaying buildings.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets in Marshalltown at about 1.30am on Thursday.

Firefighters managed to evacuate people, but could not save the 73 people who perished in the fire. Another 52 people were injured.

President Cyril Ramaphosa,who cancelled a scheduled address to the nation to visit the scene of the disaster, said the incident should serve as a “wake-up call for us to address the situation of housing”.

“This building is owned by the city and they sought to try to get order in this building.

There were attempts made ... [This is a] lesson for us ... we [have] got to address this problem [and] root out those criminal elements,” Ramaphosa said.

“It’s these types of buildings that are taken over by criminals who then levy rent on desperate families,” he said.

Smoke pours out of the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023 in this image obtained from a social media video. Picture: REUTERS.
The government would implement initiatives to “root out all criminal elements and restore the livelihoods of those who live in the city”.

Ramaphosa said the tragedy would be investigated, adding that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and relevant authorities were in the process of “setting up an investigation. We need to go to the bottom of what caused the fire.”

The Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA), which represents the majority of Johannesburg inner-city property investors and managing agents involved in the rejuvenation of the inner city has accused the metro of disregarding pleas by residents to fix the crumbling

Firefighters at the scene of a deadly blaze at the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
infrastructure.

“The entire infrastructure of the city is deteriorating, from potholes to water pipes crumbling, to half-completed electrical connections. They ignore the pleas of residents to fix these issues and instead spend all their time trying to figure out how to get more money from residents,” said Angela Rivers, GM of the JPOMA.

Rivers also accused the metro of being aware of the issue of hijacked buildings but doing nothing to address this.

“There are 57 hijacked properties in the Johannesburg CBD that I am aware of. The issue of hijacked buildings goes back 20 years ,” she said, adding that it had discouraged investment and driven some developers away.

Prof Marie Huchzermeyer from the School of Architecture and Planning at Wits, said: “The question needs to be, what is the future if there continues to be no will to prosecute hijackers, to hold owners and hijackers to account for noncompliance and exploitation, and to implement participatory in situ upgrading of these buildings? This will be a future of increasing exploitation, increasing gains to be made by hijackers, and increasing precariousness for those occupying these buildings in the absence of alternatives.”

Huchzermeyer said the inability to deal with hijacked buildings points to “decay” in the municipality’s willingness to develop a viable plan to provide accommodation for low-income households in the inner city.

 

A firefighter at the scene of a deadly blaze at the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
