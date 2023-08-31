How to donate to Joburg CBD fire relief efforts

Firefighters stand next to the covered bodies of victims at the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg on August 31 2023. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
The Bedfordview Community Policing Forum (CPF) has appealed for food and water donations after a fire broke out in a building in the Johannesburg city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.
The death toll has risen to 73. Emergency services said 48 people were injured.
“While the fire is extinguished, search, rescue and recovery operations continue in the hope of finding more survivors and recovering those lost in the blaze. More than 150 emergency personnel are on the scene, including our Bedfordview paramedics and rescue teams,” the CPF said.
“These brave first responders have been on the scene since 2am. We request the community to donate water, sports drinks, such as Energade, and snacks. The Bedfordview CPF team will transport these to the disaster site for distribution to the responders.”
Donations can be dropped at Spar Bedfordview, where trolleys will be labelled and positioned near the entrance.
“Bedfordview CPF personnel will be in the car park wearing their Hi-Viz jackets in a marked Mercedes Vito to also receive donations.”
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers' members are also assembling assistance for firefighters who have worked to contain the blaze and rescue survivors.
The NGO’s Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he would liaise with the City of Johannesburg to see how best to assist the victims once alternative accommodation had been sourced.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party was pledging assistance in donations and services.
“Our local leadership will set up a table to assist those affected materially and emotionally. We have already reached out to our networks to provide assistance in the form of donations and services.
“We commend emergency services on their rapid and efficient response to the devastating fire and commit ourselves to assisting positively and to ensure we work co-operatively with our political peers and community groups, and government, to ensure such tragedies are mitigated through reliable, efficient and effective political governance and service delivery,” the party said.
