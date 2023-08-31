National

Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Thursday night about Brics and Lady R

Ramaphosa set up an inquiry to probe if arms were loaded onto the Russian ship, Lady R, in Simon’s Town in December

31 August 2023 - 16:52 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday night on the outcomes of the 15th Brics Summit and the panel investigation into the docking of the Lady R in Simon’s Town naval base.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the televised address was scheduled for 8pm. 

Earlier, during a post-cabinet briefing, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said SA had hosted a successful summit that adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration. 

“Cabinet expressed its appreciation to team SA, led by our president, who ensured the summit was a success in content and logistics.” 

The summit, held at the Sandton Convention Centre last week, was attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended virtually. 

Ramaphosa set up an inquiry to investigate whether arms were loaded onto the Russian ship, Lady R, in Simon’s Town in December. The probe came after US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused SA of arming Russia.

TimesLIVE

