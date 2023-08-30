Gold Fields study reveals rampant workplace bullying
Nearly half of the global workforce faced bullying and a quarter sexual harassment, highlighting an urgent need for change in mining culture
30 August 2023 - 08:01
A new study commissioned by one of SA’s largest gold mining groups has found that almost half the workers across its global operations have experienced bullying over the past five years, while almost a quarter of the women have experienced sexual harassment.
Gold Fields commissioned the independent review into its workplace culture as part of its effort to build a respectful workplace, which it has made a priority as it seeks to expand its focus on physical safety at its mines to include psychological safety and wellbeing for its employees...
