Aircraft are being refuelled from a mobile tanker after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) on Wednesday.
KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali said the fault resulted in a system shutdown.
“Operations are likely to be affected, causing flight delays. However, departure flights had departed on time by 8am. As a contingency measure, aircraft are being refuelled from the mobile tanker,” she said.
The airport’s operations and stakeholders were trying to resolve the matter.
“We urge passengers to contact their airline for further information. King Shaka International Airport apologises to passengers for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said Gcali.
Fuel-system fault at King Shaka Airport could delay flights
Passengers are being asked to contact their airlines for further information
Aircraft are being refuelled from a mobile tanker after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) on Wednesday.
KSIA spokesperson Busie Gcali said the fault resulted in a system shutdown.
“Operations are likely to be affected, causing flight delays. However, departure flights had departed on time by 8am. As a contingency measure, aircraft are being refuelled from the mobile tanker,” she said.
The airport’s operations and stakeholders were trying to resolve the matter.
“We urge passengers to contact their airline for further information. King Shaka International Airport apologises to passengers for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said Gcali.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Airport chaos in SA may hit festive season travellers, aviation services body ...
Heads of state make their way to SA airspace for Brics summit
Airlink defends ticket prices for lucrative Mthatha route
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.