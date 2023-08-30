Constitutional Court urged to rule against new electoral laws
Letting it through would impose new voting regime, challengers say
The Constitutional Court runs the risk of “imposing” an entirely new “voting regime” in 2024, if it accepts the challenges brought by independent candidates. The candidates claim their rights have been infringed by unnecessarily “onerous” requirements in new SA election laws.
These were among the points made in the apex court over Tuesday and Wednesday in response to two groups of independent candidates challenging the new Election Law Amendment Act. The new election law changed quotas, seat availability and threshold requirements for political parties as well as independent candidates, who, for the first time, can compete in the national election in 2024. ..
