Electoral laws unfair to independent candidates, top court hears
Independent Candidate Association argues amendments are unconstitutional because they impose an unequal playing field
The apex court on Tuesday began hearings into an urgent application by a group of independent candidates and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane to overturn SA’s electoral laws, a court challenge the outcome of which could radically alter the landscape of the 2024 general elections.
The Independent Candidate Association (ICA) and Build One SA (Bosa), Maimane’s new party, filed the application in the Constitutional Court on the grounds that the Electoral Amendment Act, which was passed in June and allowed independent candidates to run for the National Assembly for the first time, does not go far enough to ensure a level playing field. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.