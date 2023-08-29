Electoral laws unfair for independent candidates, ConCourt told
Independent Candidate Association argues Electoral Amendment Act is unconstitutional because it imposes an unequal playing field
29 August 2023 - 13:11
Unless election laws are changed, “the voice of the people [voting for independent candidates] are forever lost”. This was the position of the Independent Candidate Association (ICA) in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday in its urgent challenge to recent election laws before the 2024 election.
In a case it says “strikes at the heart of voters’ rights”, the ICA and Mmusi Maimane’s Build One SA party (Bosa) are asking the apex court to declare the Electoral Amendment Act is unconstitutional because it imposes an unequal playing field for independent candidates and political parties in elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.