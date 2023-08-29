Bheki Cele asks police to be vigilant and ready to act, as police killings rise

Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: TWIITER/@SAPOLICESERVICE.
Police minister Bheki Cele has urged officers to be the “first to act” and use “force proportional to the threat” as police killings continue to rise.
According to the latest crime statistics, 31 police officers were killed from April to June. Eighteen officers were killed during the same period in 2022.
Cele spoke at the funeral service of Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, who was shot dead with another officer, Const Okaetse Mandindi, while chasing a suspect spotted with a reported stolen hired vehicle.
“I plead with you not to die with the resources and tools we have given you.
“Be the first to act when you have to use force proportional to the threat. Be vigilant and operationally ready to act in any circumstances. If force is required, it must at all times be necessary, reasonable and proportional,” he said.
Daniel Alberts, who is accused of killing the two police officers, is set to undergo psychological evaluation.He appeared at the Kimberley magistrate's court and indicated he had been admitted to several psychiatric facilities.
“He will be remanded until October 5 when he is expected to appear in court virtually. Investigations led by the police are continuing in this matter,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
“This suspect had no business being out in society as he had several brushes with the law in other parts of the country and should have been behind bars,” said Cele.
“ He was arrested and was in court four times, several times his cases were withdrawn. Sometimes even when he has been found guilty and sentenced, you find the sentence was suspended.”
