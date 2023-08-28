Transnet sues Sasol and TotalEnergies for R1.3bn
The R1.3bn would come in handy if the state-owned enterprise succeeds
28 August 2023 - 05:00
Transnet is suing energy giants Sasol and TotalEnergies for nearly R1.3bn, accusing the companies of short-paying tariffs due to it, as the fallout from the cancellation of an apartheid-era variation agreement for the transport of crude oil intensifies.
The state-owned freight and ports company is demanding R815m from Sasol and R461m from TotalEnergies for services related to the use of its pipeline to move crude oil from Durban to the Natref refinery in Sasolburg, Free State...
