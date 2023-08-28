Presidential jobs project seeks funds to keep going
Termination of programme would jeopardise government objective to cut youth unemployment
28 August 2023 - 17:23
The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 to combat youth unemployment could be terminated if the R5bn required to keep it going beyond March next year is not secured.
The programme, which has so far helped over 1-million young people secure temporary employment, needs additional funding to scale up its efforts and to ensure its continuity, says deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.