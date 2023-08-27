SA needs 750,000 electric cars on the road by 2030 to reach climate goals
EV demand is rising, but government failure to provide incentives restricts growth rate
27 August 2023 - 17:28
Theoretical modelling suggests that SA will need about 750,000 fully electric vehicles (EV) on the roads by 2030 to meet its net-zero environmental aims, Simphiwe Ngwenya of the presidential climate commission said on Friday.
In 2022, the SA motor industry sold fewer than 5,000 EVs, of which only 500 were fully electric, with no need for backup from petrol or diesel internal combustion engines (ICE). In the first half of this year, 2,578 EVs were sold — again most with dual electric and ICE power. ..
