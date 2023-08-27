Anchor Yeast succeeds in getting antidumping probe against Zimbabwean imports
Itac agrees to investigate allegations that active yeast from Zimbabwe is being dumped on the local market
27 August 2023 - 19:15
UPDATED 27 August 2023 - 22:55
The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of active yeasts imported from Zimbabwe.
This comes after SA’s only producer of the product, Rymco, which trades as Anchor Yeast, alleged that bakers’ compressed yeast is being dumped on the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) market by a Zimbabwean exporter and causing material injury, threatening the survival of the sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.