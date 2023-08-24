UN’s Antonio Guterres warns stage is being set for another world war

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres addresses a media conference at the Brics summit in Johannesburg, August 24 2023. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for the urgent reform of outdated, dysfunctional and unfair global financial architecture, warning that “in a fracturing world with overwhelming crises, there is simply no alternative to co-operation”.
Speaking just hours after the decision by Brics member states to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as full members of the Brics bloc, Guterres said the world cannot afford a divided global economy and financial system, with diverging strategies on technology and conflicting security frameworks.
This would inevitably lead to fragmentation, with dire consequences. “The IMF estimates that such a fracture could cost 7% of global GDP — a cost that would be disproportionately borne by low-income countries, mainly in Africa,” he said.
He added that African countries, historically victims of slavery and colonialism, continue to face injustices. “On average, African countries pay four times more for borrowing than the US and eight times more than the wealthiest European countries.”
He said African countries have a right to demand the most from the world’s biggest economies, which include China.
He slated the prevailing world order as reflecting “yesterday’s world”, created in the aftermath of World War 2, when African countries were excluded from such discussions.
“This is particularly true of the Security Council of the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions.For multilateral institutions to remain truly universal, they must reform to reflect today’s power and economic realities. In the absence of such reform fragmentation is inevitable,” Guterres said.
He took issue with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also welcomed the increased collaboration that would result from the expansion of the Brics bloc.
“As the global community moves towards multipolarity, we desperately need — and I have been vigorously advocating for — a strengthened and reformed multilateral architecture based on the UN Charter and international law,” he said.
“Multipolarity in itself is not enough to guarantee a peaceful or just global community. To be a factor of peace, equity and justice in international relations, multipolarity must be supported by strong and effective multilateral institutions.Look no further than the situation in Europe at the dawn of the last century.Europe was multipolar — but it lacked strong multilateral mechanisms. The result was World War 1,” Guterres said.
He added his voice to the call to curb carbon emissions, saying there is an urgent need to “drastically step up climate action and climate justice”.
Though Africa accounts for just 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, he said, it is nonetheless an epicentre of climate chaos that disproportionally suffers the impact of climate change.
He urged developed countries to keep their promises to developing countries by meeting the $100bn assistance goal, doubling adaptation finance, replenishing the Green Climate and operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund this year.
As a matter of justice, Africa must be considered a priority in all these efforts.
Before closing his address, Guterres praised Ramaphosa for his management and decisiveness in leading the 15th Brics conference, which China, Russia and India described as historic.
“The leadership President Ramaphosa has shown on the world stage is unmatched,” Guterres said.
Naledi Pandor says Brics wants to build a more equitable world
Brics leaders will push for global governance reform, says Ramaphosa
