National

Housebreaking tops crime list as it rises 10%, Stats SA report shows

The second most common type of offence experienced by households is home robbery, with 238,000 incidents

24 August 2023 - 14:24 Linda Ensor
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Housebreaking, the most common crime experienced by households, increased 10% in the 2022/23 period compared with the 2021/22 period, Stats SA says.

This is one of the findings of the governance, public safety and justice survey conducted by the body, which released its “Victims of Crime” report on Thursday.

An estimated 1.6-million incidents of housebreaking occurred in 2022/23, affecting 1.1-million households, or 5.7% of all households in the country.

The second most common type of crime experienced by households is home robbery, with 238,000 incidents affecting 195,000 households in 2022/23. The number of affected households represents 1% of all households. A total 56.8% of households that experienced home robbery reported some or all incidences to the police.

The experience of theft of motor vehicles by households increased from 42,000 in 2021/22 to 73,000 in 2022/23.

Stats SA said in a media release on its report that 51.4% of households that experienced housebreaking reported some or all incidences to the police.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest proportion (8.5%) of households that experienced housebreaking, followed by the Eastern Cape with 7%.

A total 68,000 households experienced assault in 85,000 incidences. Less than 1% of all households experienced assault. About 54% of households that experienced assault reported some or all incidences to the police.

Weapons were used in some of the incidences of assault, most commonly a knife. An estimated 28% of households reported that the perpetrators of assault were a relative or other household member.

Housebreaking

An estimated 1.5-million incidences of theft of personal property occurred in 2022/23, affecting 1.2-million individuals aged 16 years and older. The number of affected individuals represents 2.9% of the population. About 41% of individuals who experienced theft of personal property reported some or all incidences to the police.

Over the past five years, about 2.3-million households experienced housebreaking/burglary; about 465,000 experienced home robbery; about 219,000 experienced assault; about 209,000 experienced the theft of a motor vehicle; 2,8-million individuals experienced theft of personal property; 6-million individuals experienced consumer fraud; 1-million individuals experienced street robbery.

There were 57,000 murders and 49,000 sexual assaults.

A total 314,000 individuals experienced consumer fraud in 487,000 incidents in 2022/23. Results show that 38.1% of the victims reported some or all incidences to the police, a 6.1 percentage point decrease compared with the previous year.

Dealing with individual perceptions of safety, Stats SA said that 80.8% of the population felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood during the day while 37% felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood at night.

About 30% indicated that they had done something to protect themselves with about 44% of the population indicating that they only walk during safer hours as the main thing they have done to protect themselves against crime.

Nearly 80% of those aged 16 years and older felt safer after taking measures to protect themselves against crime.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Crime statistics do not reflect crime in SA, union Popcru says

The police union’s president, Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza, says there are serious flaws in the data collection methods, such as underreporting of ...
National
1 day ago

DA says it will help community policing in KZN if SAPS will not

The party says SAPS members are also involved in crime and due to the police’s failure to deal with that, it has been left to community groups to ...
National
5 hours ago

CHRIS ROPER: Fanning the flames of anger

South Africa is a place of violence, death and venality. And yet it’s also a place where you’ll find spaces of community and trust. These small ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

‘Make the world feel comfortable and safe,’ Bheki Cele tells SAPS

Police officers have been instructed to behave with discipline and be ambassadors for SA during the Brics summit
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Restaurants near Brics summit venue enjoy visits ...
National
2.
Two Zuma-backed NPA officials lose top court ...
National
3.
Municipal officials are set for salary hikes, and ...
National
4.
WE ARE HIRING: Financial services correspondent
National
5.
EFF rages at JP Smith while disrupting Cape Town ...
National

Related Articles

Crime statistics do not reflect crime in SA, union Popcru says

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Taxi industry profitability is dwindling

Opinion / Columnists

More than 27% of crime in SA occurs in Gauteng

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.