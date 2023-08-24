National

Global governance structures are out of date, UN’s Antonio Guterres tells Brics summit

They were largely created when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table

24 August 2023 - 14:02 Anait Miridzhanian and Kopano Gumbi
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres delivers remarks the Brics summit. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/REUTERS
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Brics summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that “today’s global governance structures reflect yesterday's world” and that for multilateral institutions to be universal, they needed to reform.

“They were largely created in the aftermath of World War 2 when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table,” Guterres said in remarks on the final day of the Brics summit.

"This is particularly true of the Security Council of the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions," he said, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. 

Reuters

