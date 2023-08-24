Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres delivers remarks the Brics summit. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/REUTERS
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Brics summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that “today’s global governance structures reflect yesterday's world” and that for multilateral institutions to be universal, they needed to reform.
“They were largely created in the aftermath of World War 2 when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table,” Guterres said in remarks on the final day of the Brics summit.
"This is particularly true of the Security Council of the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions," he said, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Global governance structures are out of date, UN’s Antonio Guterres tells Brics summit
They were largely created when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Brics summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that “today’s global governance structures reflect yesterday's world” and that for multilateral institutions to be universal, they needed to reform.
“They were largely created in the aftermath of World War 2 when many African countries were still ruled by colonial powers and were not even at the table,” Guterres said in remarks on the final day of the Brics summit.
"This is particularly true of the Security Council of the UN and the Bretton Woods institutions," he said, referring to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Reuters
Naledi Pandor says Brics wants to build a more equitable world
Brics leaders will push for global governance reform, says Ramaphosa
Brics gets ball rolling on expansion but there’s a long road ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Godongwana to investors: Brics is not a threat
Move to expand Brics to include other nations almost a done deal
Brics leaders firm on commitment to new world order
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.