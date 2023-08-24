Brics bloc invites six new countries to be full members
Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all been invited
24 August 2023 - 10:48
The Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — have invited Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be full members of the bloc, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Addressing the media on the outcomes of the three-day summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Ramaphosa, who chaired the summit, said their membership would take effect on January 1..
