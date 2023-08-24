Boilermaker wins R3.4m damages claim over false imprisonment

A boilermaker who endured robbery by inmates, repeated strip-searching by prison officials and “disgusting” conditions while being imprisoned on false charges for two years has won an about R3.4m damages claim against the police in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
After police possibly “conspired” in bringing the charges, the boilermaker, Mdunyiswa Mtolo, was strip-searched 37 times, judge Rob Mossop found on Wednesday.
Due to this “prolonged and disturbing experience”, the minister of police, Bheki Cele, was ordered to pay Mtolo about R3.4m.
The court deemed the facts “troubling” and a “sad indictment of the justice system”.
Mtolo was arrested in 2011 by the Police on charges of housebreaking and vehicle theft. Both charges were withdrawn in 2014.
After his arrest he was detained for days in police stations but it was not recorded in the stations’ record books. When Mtolo applied for bail, the investigating officer opposed it, saying Mtolo was arrested in the stolen car on a vehicle theft charge.
In reality, Mtolo had been arrested at his place of work, in front of his colleagues. He said he was manhandled by arresting officers then placed in “disgusting” cells, covered in vomit and blood. He was transported in cramped spaces to the Eastern Cape and back to Pietermaritzburg to serve in New Prison.
At New Prison, he was strip-searched and made to jump up and down in front of prison officials. He had to do this every time he returned from court, where he attempted to fight his imprisonment. In total, he was strip-searched and made to jump up and down 37 times.
Felt rejected
In New Prison, he had to deal with overcrowding, poor food quality, no mattresses, and using a toilet in full view of other inmates. He was served tasteless porridge and boiled samp, losing weight as a result. After being robbed by fellow inmates, he was forced to pay a prison gang for safety. If he did not pay, he faced stabbing or assault.
In 2014, when the last charge was dropped and he was released, he managed to return to his place of work. But he felt “rejected” by society and believed his colleagues thought him a criminal.
Mtolo managed to get his case before the Pietermartizburg high court in 2021, when the court found that a police witness “had lied in his evidence” regarding the vehicle theft.
That court also found “the evidence points … strongly to the possibility that [the police], acting in concert, conspired to fabricate evidence against [Mtolo] which formed the basis for his detention and prosecution”. In addition, the court ruled that “there is not a single iota of independent and objective evidence against [Mtolo] linking him with either [charge].”
The court found there had been a “stratagem” designed to implicate Mtolo, “based on lies”.
The matter was postponed to this year to determine how much the police should pay Mtolo for his suffering.
Judge Mossop said he was “impressed by [Mtolo] as a witness” and confirmed that, even though he “could have embellished” on his suffering to get a higher payout, “he did not”.
He noted the importance of the right to liberty in SA, given its history, and how Mtolo’s had been severely infringed by the state.
Protect society
“Two years … is a substantial period to lose from a human life,” Mossop wrote. Mtolo was powerless and was failed by those who should have protected him.
“When those that are required to protect society in fact prey upon it,” Mossop wrote, “then society is in trouble.”
After assessing previous judgments, Mtolo’s suffering and his loss of earnings, Mossop ruled that the minister of police must pay about R3.4m, with interest, as well as the legal costs.
SAPS said in its 2021/22 annual report, it had paid out R470,499,128.38 in civil claims.
Boilermaker wins R3.4m damages claim over false imprisonment
Mdunyiswa Mtolo endured robbery by inmates, repeated strip-searching by prison officials and ‘disgusting’ conditions for two years, judge rules
